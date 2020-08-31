Mass. Regulators Plan To Loosen Pot Delivery Rules

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts cannabis regulators have approved draft changes to delivery rules that could give a major boost to companies that bring pot to customers' doors, allowing them to buy direct from wholesalers instead of going through brick-and-mortar dispensaries. The move by the Cannabis Control Commission at a policymaking meeting Friday could also give a leg up to economic empowerment licensees, who will have a monopoly on delivery once the first license is approved. Commissioners voted to extend that period from two years to three. Under the state's social equity program, economic empowerment licenses go to communities disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition....

