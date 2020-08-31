Electric Carmaker Nio Raises $1.5B In Upsized Public Offering

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Guided by Skadden and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio on Monday raised $1.5 billion in an upsized follow-on offering, money that the budding Tesla competitor hopes will jump-start its growth. Shanghai-based Nio Inc. sold 88.5 million shares at $17 each, netting $1.5 billion. The company, whose Chinese name translates to "blue sky coming," originally planned to sell 75 million shares. Nio said it will spend proceeds on matters including autonomous driving technologies and expansion of its global market. Nio representatives did not immediately respond to comment. After debuting its two-seat electric sports car, called the...

