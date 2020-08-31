Excess Insurer Owes Pfizer Coverage For Securities MDL

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Friday ruled that excess insurer U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. must help cover Pfizer Inc.'s costs to defend and settle multidistrict litigation that accused the company of misleading investors about the alleged cardiovascular risks of its pain treatments Celebrex and Bextra. Delaware Superior Court Judge Paul R. Wallace held that Pfizer is entitled to coverage under a $15 million excess directors and officers policy with U.S. Specialty for its costs in the underlying case of Morabito v. Pfizer, even though the pharmaceutical giant previously settled with one of its lower-level excess insurance companies for less than the limit...

