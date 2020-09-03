Diversity Is Key In Calif. Boutique Merger With Meyers Nave

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A commitment to diversity and a well-timed email from the managing principal of the firm persuaded the founder and owner of a Southern California employment law boutique to merge her practice with the California firm Meyers Nave. Janice Brown, who founded Brown Law Group in 2003, is joining Meyers Nave Riback Silver & Wilson as an equity partner in a move she said will help give her clients access to more services at a statewide firm that has embraced diversity as an essential asset to its clients. "I recognize just because of being active in issues that relate to diversity and...

