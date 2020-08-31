Feds Reach $600M Deal With SC For Nuclear Waste Removal

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Energy Department announced Monday it will pay South Carolina $600 million upfront to partially fulfill payments owed for delays meeting deadlines to remove 9.5 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium from the state. The Trump administration said in a statement it will likely take until 2049 to completely remove the tons of Cold War-era plutonium from the state, decades past the next statutory deadline of Jan. 1, 2022. Monday's agreement pushes that deadline back to 2037 in exchange for pre-paying South Carolina $600 million in economic and impact assistance payments, the federal government said. The deal, which ends litigation in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS