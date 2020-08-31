DLA Piper's US Arm Exits Suit Over Dropped Tech Client

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A technology company accusing DLA Piper of dropping it as a client midway through a patent application process has agreed to let the firm's U.S. arm out of the suit, leaving the firm's Canadian unit in the case. In a short Monday filing, GBX Technology LLC said it voluntarily agreed to dismiss DLA Piper LLP (US) and one of its former attorneys, Jennifer Lacroix, from the suit, but gave no explanation for its decision to do so. That leaves the Canadian arm of DLA Piper and two other Canada-based attorneys listed as defendants. One of those attorneys, Alan Macek, is listed...

