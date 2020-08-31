Lenovo Screen Defect Makes Laptops Unusable, Class Claims

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of computer buyers is suing Lenovo Inc. in Delaware federal court, alleging certain laptops that double as tablets have a defect that makes their screens flicker, freeze or black out, leaving the computers unusable. In a complaint filed Friday, Anthony MacKay of Washington state says Lenovo's Yoga 730 and Yoga 520 laptops, the latter sold in North America as the Flex 5, are advertised as versatile, high-definition machines that can be used as a laptop or folded around to use as a tablet with the touch screen. Despite these advertisements touting Lenovo's experience and the laptops' durability, a...

