5th Circ. Upholds Health Care System's Pregnancy Bias Win

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas hospital system scored a victory Monday when the Fifth Circuit determined that a lower court judge properly handled the pregnancy discrimination trial of three workers who were fired when one of its clinics closed. The unanimous, published decision affirmed Memorial Hermann Health System's 2019 jury win in Texas district court, finding that the lower court judge correctly allowed controversial testimony by two former human resources employees and gave acceptable jury instructions. "Plaintiffs challenge two distinct evidentiary rulings and the jury instructions," U.S. Circuit Judge Jerry E. Smith wrote in the unanimous ruling. "We affirm." Nurse practitioner Delise Adams and...

