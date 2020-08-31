Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Upholds Health Care System's Pregnancy Bias Win

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas hospital system scored a victory Monday when the Fifth Circuit determined that a lower court judge properly handled the pregnancy discrimination trial of three workers who were fired when one of its clinics closed.

The unanimous, published decision affirmed Memorial Hermann Health System's 2019 jury win in Texas district court, finding that the lower court judge correctly allowed controversial testimony by two former human resources employees and gave acceptable jury instructions.

"Plaintiffs challenge two distinct evidentiary rulings and the jury instructions," U.S. Circuit Judge Jerry E. Smith wrote in the unanimous ruling. "We affirm."

Nurse practitioner Delise Adams and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!