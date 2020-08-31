Path To Green Card Tightened For Temporary Status Holders

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Individuals living in the U.S. with temporary immigration protections will now face a tougher path to legal status under a new policy that bars immigrants from becoming eligible for permanent residency by traveling abroad and returning. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services published a policy memo Monday stating that an individual with Temporary Protected Status, a program that gives deportation protection and work permits to individuals from certain countries in crisis, who travels abroad with permission "resumes the same immigration status the alien had at the time of departure" upon return. This interpretation will bar most TPS holders, many of whom have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS