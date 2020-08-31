Bathroom Sealant Users Say 'Crystal Clear' Product Yellows

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- DAP Products Inc was hit with a proposed class action alleging that the manufacturer deceptively marketed its bathroom sealant as "crystal clear" while the product actually turns yellow, according to a suit filed in Minnesota federal court on Monday. Minnesota resident Brandon Ehlis said DAP falsely advertised a sealant product--DAP 3.0 "Crystal Clear" Kitchen, Bathroom and Plumbing Sealant as "clearer than silicone" with a "lifetime guarantee" when in fact it becomes yellow within weeks or months after being installed in consumers' kitchens and bathrooms. The class representative alleged that DAP has stated that the "Crystal Clear clarity allows the beauty of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS