CFTC Reinstates Swap Exchange Embroiled In Big Bank Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday reinstated the registration status of a swap-trading platform that fell dormant after years of litigation in which it accused major banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co., of scheming to boycott its service to maintain monopoly power. TeraExchange LLC obtained its registration as a swap execution facility — or SEF — in 2016, but the CFTC deemed the exchange dormant in July 2019 following 36 months of no trading activity, the agency said in an announcement. The reinstatement is effective immediately. The exchange launched in September 2014 as an offering to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS