SEC Wants Default Win Against Traders In $31M Spoofing Row

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Massachusetts federal judge to grant it partial default judgments on Monday against 15 Chinese traders and a Hong Kong-based consultancy firm who haven't responded to a suit accusing them of coordinating a $31 million spoofing scheme. The traders, most of whom are based in China, are accused of fraud and manipulating the market by artificially influencing the prices of thousands of thinly traded, highly volatile and responsive U.S.-based securities through dozens of brokerage accounts, according to the regulator. "The Defaulting Defendants engaged in a multi-year egregious scheme requiring a high-level of coordination and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS