SEC Wants Default Win Against Traders In $31M Spoofing Row

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Massachusetts federal judge to grant it partial default judgments on Monday against 15 Chinese traders and a Hong Kong-based consultancy firm who haven't responded to a suit accusing them of coordinating a $31 million spoofing scheme.

The traders, most of whom are based in China, are accused of fraud and manipulating the market by artificially influencing the prices of thousands of thinly traded, highly volatile and responsive U.S.-based securities through dozens of brokerage accounts, according to the regulator.

"The Defaulting Defendants engaged in a multi-year egregious scheme requiring a high-level of coordination and...

