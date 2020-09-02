German Criminal Liability Proposal Would Affect US Cos.

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- After the rearrest of Wirecard AG's former CEO Markus Braun on July 22, American observers might have expected a German criminal investigation of Wirecard. No prosecution of the company will occur, however, because under current German law, only natural persons can be criminally liable. That may change as early as the end of this summer. In June, Germany's Federal Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection published a bill called the Law for Strengthening Integrity in the Economy, whose principal part is the Law for Sanctioning Company-Related Offenses. Once passed, this bill will create corporate criminal liability,[1] and a vote is expected soon,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS