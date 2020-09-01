Bullied Gay Worker Can Sue Catholic Church, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Catholic church can be sued for employment discrimination by a former music director who alleges his supervisor harassed him because he was gay and overweight, the Seventh Circuit held, ruling that the ministerial exception doesn't immunize churches from all bias claims. A circuit panel on Monday held 2-1 that the ministerial exception shields churches from discrimination in employment actions such as hiring and firing, but not hostile work environment claims resulting from verbal abuse tied to protected traits such as sexual orientation and health conditions, affirming a lower court's refusal to dismiss Sandor Demkovich's hostile work environment claims against the...

