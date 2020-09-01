ABB Optical Settles Out Of Contact Lens Price-Fix MDL

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- ABB Optical Group has inked a deal that will secure its exit from sprawling multidistrict litigation accusing a host of contact sellers of working together to hike up the price of disposable lenses, the company told a Florida federal court Monday. The filing didn't reveal any details about the settlement, but the the contact lens company said that U.S. District Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger could expect a motion for preliminary approval on his docket within the month. The agreement should "fully resolve the litigation" between ABB and the class of lens buyers, according to the filing. ABB's exit comes less than...

