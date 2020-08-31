Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- U.K competition enforcers gave the final go-ahead to Amazon's minority investment in food dropoff service Deliveroo, the U.S. Department of Justice said CenturyLink violated the Level 3 Communication Inc. merger clearance settlement, and the DOJ declared Novelis and Aleris hadn't moved fast enough on a divestiture required for their merger. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from August. Approvals The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority gave its final blessing Aug. 4 to a plan for Amazon.com Inc. to gobble up a 16% share of Deliveroo, the U.K. food dropoff service, after examining the deal for antitrust concerns but...

