Shippers' Fight Over Paint Thinner Explosion Heads To Trial

Law360, London (September 1, 2020, 4:57 PM BST) -- A judge agreed on Tuesday that four shipping companies caught up in a dispute over a fire sparked by wrongly labeled paint thinners should have more time at trial because the case is so complex. Shipowner Arauco Navigation Ltd. and the shippers it is suing for damages can have an extra day at trial to wrap up their respective arguments, Judge Andrew Baker said at the High Court. The two sides have complained that 10 days starting on Oct. 5 would be insufficient to get through the experts and witnesses who are expected to give evidence. The dispute stems from an explosion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS