New Paris Partner Added To Dechert Int'l Arbitration Team

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP has added an experienced international arbitration attorney formerly with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP as a partner in its Paris office. Claudia Annacker represents both claimants and respondents in investment treaty arbitrations and also has a background in such public international law matters as state succession, inter-state disputes, and diplomatic and consular immunities, Dechert said in a Sept. 1 announcement. In addition, Annacker has expertise in disputes involving international organizations, as well as in disputes before the European Court of Human Rights, according to the law firm. Eduardo Silva Romero, co-chair of Dechert's international arbitration practice alongside Arif...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS