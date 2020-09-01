HMRC Ducks Claims It Unlawfully Shared Official's Arrest Info

Law360, London (September 1, 2020, 5:27 PM BST) -- A judge on Tuesday struck out claims that Britain's tax agency breached data laws during a disciplinary investigation into an official arrested by police by sharing information about the arrest internally. Judge Karen Steyn, sitting at the High Court in Liverpool, said there is no realistic prospect of Kathryn Hopkins, a civil servant suspended by HM Revenue & Customs, successfully claiming that HMRC had unlawfully used her personal information in breach of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation. HMRC suspended Hopkins on full pay and opened a disciplinary investigation shortly after police arrested Hopkins in August 2018 for four "serious"...

