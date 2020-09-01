German Lawmakers Get Support For Wirecard Fraud Inquiry

Law360, London (September 1, 2020, 3:34 PM BST) -- More German lawmakers on Tuesday backed calls for a full-dress parliamentary inquiry into regulatory failings over the collapse of Wirecard, the payments company that filed for insolvency amid allegations of accounting fraud and manipulation of the market. Members of the parliamentary Green Party have urged Germany's parliament to launch an inquiry into why the payments company suddenly collapsed. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Members of the parliamentary Green Party urged the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, to convene a special inquiry into the case to identify why the blue-chip company suddenly collapsed and why authorities ignored early warnings about its finances. The Free Democrat and...

