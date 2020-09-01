Teva Hit With Suit In NY Over Broken Birth Control Implant

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A New York woman is suing units of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and the Cooper Companies Inc. in New York federal court, alleging she was injured when a piece of a birth control implant they make and sell broke while it was being removed. In a complaint filed Monday, Vanesha Johnson told the court Teva promoted and marketed the ParaGard IUD as safe and effective and without hormones or other side effects of other birth control methods, but failed to warn her or her physician that the arms of the device could break while implanted. According to the complaint, Johnson had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS