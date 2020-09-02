UK Insurers Say Drop In Motor Claims Offset By Rising Costs

Law360, London (September 2, 2020, 12:02 AM BST) -- The U.K.'s insurance lobby said Wednesday that while motor insurance claims almost halved during the lockdown, the average cost of compensation has risen to record levels. The Association of British Insurers said because of fewer cars on the road, the number of motor insurance claims during the second quarter was 324,000, down 48% from the 678,000 in the first three months of the year. But the value of the average claim rose by 27%, the trade body said, owing to rising car repair and personal injury costs. "With the average price of motor insurance currently at a four-year low, insurers have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS