Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NM City Wants 10th Circ. To Keep Solar Fee Suit In State Court

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico city has urged the Tenth Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a suit claiming its municipal utility imposes unlawful and discriminatory monthly fees on rooftop solar owners, saying a federal judge correctly concluded that the case belongs in state court.

Rooftop solar owners and advocacy group Vote Solar are appealing the February dismissal of their suit, which claims that fees imposed by the Farmington Electric Utility System violate the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act's prohibition on discriminating against qualified small-scale power producers and constitute a failure to implement PURPA regulations crafted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

But Farmington,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!