Schlumberger Unloads Fracking Unit Amid Shale Slump

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Oil field services giant Schlumberger Ltd. is ceding control of its North American onshore hydraulic fracturing business, announcing Tuesday that it had agreed to sell the unit to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. in exchange for a 37% equity stake in the company. The combination of Schlumberger's OneStim business with Liberty creates a North American oil field service company with a $1.2 billion market capitalization. It's also a sign of the continued headwinds facing the U.S. shale industry with the retreat of Schlumberger, the world's largest oilfield service company. "This partnership provides an ideal home for our OneStim business and its employees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS