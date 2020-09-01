Wash. Must Talk Fuel Taxes With Samish Tribe, Court Says

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A Washington State appellate court has ruled that the state's licensing department shouldn't have refused the Samish Indian Nation's request to make a fuel tax deal for its gas stations, saying it must negotiate even though the tribe doesn't have a formal reservation. A three-member appellate panel Monday overturned a lower court decision favoring Washington, saying the Department of Licensing and its director, Teresa Berntsen, are required by state law RCW 82.38.310(1) to negotiate fuel tax disputes with any federally recognized Indian tribe located on a reservation in the state — and the statute applies to retail gas stations located either...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS