FTC Dodges Nerium's Suit Over 'Fencing In' Enforcement

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday dismissed a multilevel marketer's allegations the Federal Trade Commission used inappropriate tactics to "fence in" the wellness business during an investigation, ruling its issues aren't fit for judicial review and should instead be raised in the FTC's pending enforcement action. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said that the FTC's initiation of an enforcement action against Nerium International LLC, now known as Neora, is an agency action for the purposes of the Administrative Procedure Act and that Neora can't plead around those limitations. "The APA provides the only basis by which a party may challenge an...

