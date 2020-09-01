Changes Unveiled To Singapore's Int'l Arbitration Law

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Singapore has introduced legislation aimed at modernizing and streamlining its international arbitration law, taking measures that could help augment its status as an international arbitration hub while neighboring Hong Kong, another popular Asian dispute resolution center, faces increasing international scrutiny. One of the proposed amendments to Singapore's International Arbitration Act, introduced Tuesday before the city-state's parliament, would introduce a default mode for appointing arbitrators in multi-party proceedings where the underlying agreement doesn't specify a procedure to do so, setting up processes and time frames for the parties in appointing a three-member tribunal. Currently, the International Arbitration Act, last amended in 2012,...

