Trader Pleads Not Guilty To Using Investor Money For Himself

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois trader pled not guilty Tuesday to charges that he defrauded people close to him of at least $700,000 by lying about how he would use and repay their funds while using the money to pay off personal debts and expenses. Dro Kholamian, a self-employed trader, waived a formal reading of the government's indictment charging him with nine counts of wire fraud as he entered his plea in a telephonic hearing before U.S. District Judge Manish Shah. A grand jury returned the charges in August claiming Kholamian targeted church members, close family friends and others in a seven-year scheme to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS