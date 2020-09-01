Kite Pharma Wants Fed. Circ. To Nix Juno's $1.2B Patent Win

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Gilead unit Kite Pharma is asking the Federal Circuit to wipe out a $1.2 billion judgment in Juno Therapeutics Inc.'s favor in a patent case over Kite's cancer treatment Yescarta, saying the judgment "reward[s] Juno for Kite's success in solving the very problems Juno could not." In a brief Monday, Gilead's Kite Pharma Inc. urged the appeals court to look into a California federal court's decision in April to award $1.2 billion to Juno and Sloan Kettering after a jury found that Kite willfully infringed Juno's patent for a cancer immunotherapy. Kite argued that Juno's patent did not cover Kite's Yescarta...

