DEA Wins Subpoena Fight With Calif. Pot Regulator

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled that the state's Bureau of Cannabis Control must turn over documents regarding three cannabis entities to federal drug enforcers. Monday's decision comes as a rebuke to the state regulator, which argued that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's subpoena was overbroad and that investigators had not shown how the documents they sought were relevant. U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda Lopez determined that the scope of the DEA's subpoena was sufficiently narrow, and the agents' subsequent communication with the BCC demonstrated the materials sought were pertinent to the agency's investigation. According to court documents, the DEA is seeking...

