J&J Loses Pa. High Court Appeal Bid In $70M Risperdal Case

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Tuesday it would not hear an appeal from a Johnson & Johnson unit aimed at striking down a $70 million verdict won four years ago by a man who grew breasts after taking the antipsychotic drug Risperdal as a child. J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. had asked the justices to review the case following a Pennsylvania Superior Court ruling rejecting arguments that the seven-figure verdict, which was aimed at compensating 20-year-old Andrew Yount for psychological and emotional damage he claims he suffered as a result of his condition, was excessive. But in a one-page order Tuesday, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS