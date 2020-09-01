Dynegy Tells 7th Circ. Water Pollution Claims Are Doomed

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Dynegy Midwest Generation LLC on Monday asked the Seventh Circuit to uphold a finding that environmental groups can't use the Clean Water Act to pursue claims that waste from a retired Illinois coal-fired power plant is contaminating a nearby river. Prairie Rivers Network sued Dynegy in 2018, alleging the Vermilion Power Station violated its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by allowing unlined coal ash pits to leak pollutants, including barium, lead, manganese and sulfate, into groundwater and eventually the Middle Fork of the Vermillion River. An Illinois federal judge tossed the suit, but the green group has told the Seventh...

