Aussie Steel Exec Pleads Guilty To Obstructing Cartel Probe

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A former manager at Australian steel producer BlueScope pled guilty on Tuesday to inciting the obstruction of a federal cartel investigation into the company and its representatives, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced. Jason Ellis, BlueScope's former general manager of sales and marketing, admitted urging two other BlueScope employees to give false information and evidence to the ACCC regarding talks they and Ellis had about certain meetings with steel companies. That Ellis was able to persuade two people to give false information to the ACCC during its ongoing civil investigation into cartel conduct by Ellis and BlueScope was "rolled...

