Genetic Testing Privacy Bill Clears Calif. Legislature

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A proposed California law that would establish privacy protections over the data collected by genetic testing companies like Ancestry.com and 23andMe cleared the state legislature Monday and is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. Senate Bill 980, which was introduced by Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Orange County, would create the Genetic Information Privacy Act, requiring companies to provide clear notice that a consumer's de-identified genetic or phenotypic information may be shared with third parties for research purposes and to clearly disclose all other ways their genetic data might be shared. The bill also would allow consumers to revoke their consent to certain...

