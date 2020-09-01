EPA Can't Escape Copper Mine Suit, Minn. Tribe Says

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a Minnesota mining company have failed to show that a federal court should toss a tribe's challenge to agency inaction on certain copper mine permit approvals, the northeastern Minnesota tribe said Monday. The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa pushed back against the EPA and Poly Met Mining Inc. in Minnesota federal court, saying the defendants did not make a strong case in their July motions for why the tribe's allegations of unlawful federal inaction on pollution permit approvals should skirt judicial review. The EPA's discretionary powers under the Clean Water Act do...

