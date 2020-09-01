SEC Judges Once More Under Attack At Supreme Court

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The constitutionality of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission judges is back at the U.S. Supreme Court with a fresh appeal from the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a small-government group that wants the justices to greenlight a federal lawsuit taking aim at the judges' independence from the president. The NCLA filed a petition Monday on behalf of Christopher M. Gibson, a former investment adviser accused by the SEC in 2014 of "front running" one of his client's funds. The "civil liberties" organization told the Supreme Court that the SEC's in-house enforcement action process is unconstitutional, and argued that Gibson should be able...

