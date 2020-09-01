Univ. Of Miami Sacks Ex-Football Coach's Buyout Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The University of Miami prevailed Tuesday against a claim from former head football coach Al Golden that the university shortchanged him millions of dollars in separation pay after firing him in 2015. In a three-page order granting the school summary judgment, Florida federal Judge Darrin P. Gayles agreed with a magistrate judge's finding that buyout language in the most recent version of Golden's contract was clear and unambiguous in providing for him to receive the $2 million that he was paid and not the $6 million he sought. "Golden's demand for $6 million here is not only inconsistent with the clear...

