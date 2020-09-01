SEC Pays $2.5M Whistleblower Award To Wall Street Analysts

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has paid a $2.5 million bounty to two Wall Street analysts who provided information that led to a multimillion-dollar settlement between the agency and Texas-based medical device company Orthofix International in early 2017, the attorney representing the whistleblowers told Law360 on Tuesday. The two Wall Street investment advisers, who are not affiliated with Orthofix, went beyond their daily "buy, sell, hold" investment recommendations when they noticed inconsistencies in Orthofix's financial reports and sought to dig deeper, said Jordan A. Thomas, the Labaton Sucharow LLP partner and former SEC assistant director who represented the whistleblowers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS