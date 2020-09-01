Blank Rome Adds Ex-Perkins Coie Insurance Team In DC

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP has snagged the head of Perkins Coie LLP's insurance recovery practice team along with two attorneys to bolster the firm's policyholder practice and support clients over challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Robert P. Jacobs joined Blank Rome's Washington, D.C., office on Tuesday as a partner after most recently acting as Perkins Coie's firm-wide chair of its insurance recovery group, ending his 10 years of practice at the firm. The partner is bringing to Blank Rome a team of two other attorneys, with Linda A. Powell joining as an Of Counsel and Allison Zamani as an associate. Paralegal Lakisha...

