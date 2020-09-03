GE Takes PE Firm Advent To Court To Iron Out $3B Deal

Law360, London (September 3, 2020, 2:12 PM BST) -- General Electric is asking a judge to resolve a dispute over the multibillion-dollar sale price for one of its subsidiaries after battling over the final balance sheet with the private equity firm that bought one of its energy units. General Electric says in its High Court claim that the private equity firm has violated the terms of a $3.25 billion purchase agreement. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) GE says that Advent International has violated the terms of a $3.25 billion purchase agreement for its distributed power division by attempting to make too many adjustments after closing the deal, according to a claim form filed with...

