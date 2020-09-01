DOJ Pushes Forward With New Asylum Regulation

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is moving forward with an upcoming proposal that will potentially limit asylum eligibility, despite having shuttered much of the nation's asylum system in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A federal budget office on Monday completed its review of a U.S. Department of Justice proposed rule purporting to change the regulations "governing asylum and withholding of removal." The upcoming regulation, which is titled "Procedures for Asylum and Withholding of Removal," will revise what constitutes a completed application for asylum and "the consequences of filing an incomplete application," according to the notice. With the budget review completed, the rule...

