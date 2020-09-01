9th Circ. Says Debtors Can't Get Atty Fees For Ch. 13 Appeals

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit found Tuesday that the federal Equal Access to Justice Act does not allow three debtors to recover attorney fees for their successful appeals of bankruptcy court decisions rejecting their Chapter 13 plans. The panel found the trio's bankruptcy cases were not civil actions against the U.S. and that the three were therefore not entitled under the EAJA to recover the more than $1.3 million they claimed to have spent pursuing their appeals. The EAJA permits a court or administrative board to assess fees and other expenses against federal agencies and officials when certain parties prevail against them in...

