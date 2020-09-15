Loeb & Loeb Taps Trusts Partner From Benesch, Friedlander

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb has tapped the former leader of Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP's international private client group to join the firm in its Chicago office. Matthew McKim joined Loeb & Loeb as a partner in its trusts and estates department earlier this month after working with Benesch for nearly three years. His addition comes about two months after the firm established an international trusts and estates team in Hong Kong as part of its efforts to expand that department, according to its announcement. McKim told Law360 on Tuesday that he moved to Loeb & Loeb because the firm's offices...

