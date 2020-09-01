Davis Wright Reduces Pay Cuts, Lays Off Some Staff

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP announced Tuesday that it will be increasing partner draws and reducing salary cuts, but that it has also decided to lay off some of its furloughed staff. The firm said in a statement that thanks to a strong financial performance in recent months, the firm is reducing its salary cuts by half, increasing third-quarter partner draws by an unspecified amount, and bringing back some of its furloughed staff. However, the firm said it will also be permanently laying off an unnamed number of other furloughed staff. "We ... have made the difficult decision to lay off some...

