Cooley, Steptoe & Johnson Grow Privacy Groups In Brussels

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP and Steptoe & Johnson LLP have moved to bolster their privacy and cybersecurity offerings in Brussels, with the firms separately announcing that they've picked up former practice leaders from DLA Piper and Mayer Brown LLP, respectively. Cooley introduced Patrick Van Eecke on Sept. 1 as the new head of its European cyber/data/privacy practice and vice chair of its global cyber/data/privacy practice. Van Eecke comes to the firm from DLA Piper, where he co-chaired the global data privacy and cybersecurity practice, and will be joined in Brussels by a multinational team of data protection professionals from France, Spain and Latvia,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS