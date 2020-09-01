Fla. Law Firm's Founder Won't Face $8M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday rejected a bid from a corporate law firm and one of its attorneys to beat an $8 million malpractice suit from a former client investment firm, but let the founding partner of the firm out of the case. West Palm Beach-based boutique firm Anthony LG PLLC and attorney Chad Friend couldn't ditch the suit brought by Pennsylvania-based investment firm L2 Capital LLC, which claims it lost out on millions of dollars due to bungled transaction documents with payment processor MoneyonMobile Inc., digital infrastructure company FTE Networks Inc., regenerative medicine company Biostem Technologies Inc. and other companies....

