Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chinese Banks Say They Aren't On Hook For Fake Nikes

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 12:59 PM EDT) -- A number of Chinese banks are urging the Second Circuit to reject a potential $150 million fine over allegations that they enabled the sale of counterfeit Nike and Converse products by refusing to comply with American court orders, calling it an "extreme penalty."

In a brief filed Tuesday, the Bank of China and four others asked the appeals court to affirm a January ruling that said such a fine would "gut" long-standing rules on how American courts interact with foreign banks.

Next Investments, a hedge fund seeking the fine after failing to collect on a $1.8 billion judgment over the fake...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!