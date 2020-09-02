Firm's 'Dud' Racketeering Suit Alleging TCPA Abuse Is Axed

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday tossed a law firm's suit accusing a man of filing frivolous lawsuits under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, ruling that "civil RICO might be the 'litigation equivalent of a thermonuclear device,' but this case is a dud." U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson said that Jacovetti Law PC and the other plaintiffs failed to state a proper claim that defendant James Everett Shelton and his company, Final Verdict Solutions, engaged in racketeering through a flurry of TCPA lawsuits. Shelton's approach to litigation might be "unseemly," but it is not illegal, the judge said while dismissing...

