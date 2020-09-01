DHS Plans To Expand Biometrics Rules For Immigrants

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that it is planning to expand its biometrics testing of immigrants and their relatives to include eye scans and voice and facial recognition. DHS announced that it will soon release a proposal to "modernize" and broaden biometrics collection, currently used for background checks, to also confirm visa applicants' identities. Furthermore, the proposed rule will allow the department to use iris, facial and voice recognition technologies, and to collect DNA from migrant families in custody to verify family ties. Currently, DHS collects fingerprints, photographs and a signature from foreign citizens requesting certain immigration benefits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS