AbbVie Faces House Subpoena Over Humira Pricing

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The chairwoman of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Tuesday announced her intention to subpoena AbbVie Inc. for documents related to the committee's investigation into how big-name drugmakers price some of the world's best-selling drugs. U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a memo to committee members that the subpoena is necessary because AbbVie, the maker of Humira and Imbruvica, hasn't voluntarily complied with the investigation started more than 18 months ago by former chairman U.S. Rep Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md. Humira, which is the world's best-selling drug and is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and...

